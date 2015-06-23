Gold prices decreased by 14 USD in markets

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index made 18 015,95. S&P 500 index - 2 109,99, and Nasdaq - 5 117,00 points.

Report informs, on March 17, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,72% and amounted to 6 825,67 points, the German DAX drop by 3,81% to 11 460,50 points and French CAC-40 up by 3,81% and made 4 998,61 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,13% or 13,6 USD and amounted to 1 186,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,69% and made 1,1275.