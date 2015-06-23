Gold prices decreased by 14 USD in markets

https://report.az/storage/news/f41d9bba0f48db1353d36df5fb3dd222/0cc663c9-8ba0-4e94-aed8-6aea6d0b761e_292.jpg
Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index made 18 015,95. S&P 500 index - 2 109,99, and Nasdaq - 5 117,00 points.
Report informs, on March 17, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,72% and amounted to 6 825,67 points, the German DAX drop by 3,81% to 11 460,50 points and French CAC-40 up by 3,81% and made 4 998,61 points.
This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,13% or 13,6 USD and amounted to 1 186,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,69% and made 1,1275.
Tural İbadlıNews Author