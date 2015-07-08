Gold price sharply reduces

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 7, Dow Jones index increased by 0,53% and made 17 776,91 in US fund market. S&P 500 index increased by 0,61% and amounted to 2 081,34 and Nasdaq by 0,11% and constituted to 4 997,46.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,58% to 6 432,21 points, French CAC-40 declined by 2,27% and made 4 604,64 points and the German DAX decreased by 1,96% to 10 676,78 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 1,23% and made 1 152,70 USD. Euro rate to USD dropped by 0,35% and made 1,0995.