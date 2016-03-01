World gold prices quickly increase

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ On February 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,74% and made 16 516,50. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,81% and amounted to 1 932,23 and Nasdaq down by 0,71% and constituted to 4 557,95 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,02% to 6 097,09 points, the German DAX down by 0,19% to 9 495,40 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,90% to 4 353,55 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 1,92% or 23,5 USD and made 1 246,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,0882 USD (-0,48%).