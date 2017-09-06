Gold edges up to maximum limit of last year

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The price of 1 ounce of gold in the world market reached $ 1,349.7 last day, which is the maximum limit for the last year.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test to date on September 4 underpinned haven demand for the precious metal. As a result the price reached $ 1,340 / ounce.

On September 5, official Pyongyang's statement on a long-range ballistic missile probe, as well as Russia's and China's decision to increase US sanctions against North Korea, the price of one ounce of gold rose to $ 1,350.

Notably, last time the gold was traded at this price on September 7 last year. At that time, the price was $ 1,505 per ounce. Analytical Group of Report believes, analyses from technical graphics give grounds to say that gold may rise to $ 1,390 / ounce.