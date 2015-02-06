Gold and Euro fall in markets

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index rose by 1,20% and made 17 884,88. S&P 500 index increased by 1,03% and amounted to 2 062,52 and Nasdaq increased by 0,23% and constituted to 4 716,70.

Report informs, on February 5, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,09% to 6 865,93 points, the German DAX fell by 0,05% to 10 905,41 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,15% and made 4 703,30 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,29% and made 1 268,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar rose by 0,6% and made 1,1410 (-0,3%).