Gold and Euro decreased on world markets

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 3, on US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,78% and made 17 750,91, S&P 500 index up slightly and amounted to 2 063,37 and Nasdaq increased by 1,13% and constituted to 4 763,22 points.

Report informs, on European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,90% to 6 185,59 points, the German DAX reduced by 1,94% to 9 926,77 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,59% to 4 371,98 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX down by 14,4 USD or 1,11% and made 1 280,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1487 USD (-0,41%).