Gold and Euro continue to decrease

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 15, Dow Jones index decreased by 0,02% and made 18 050,17 in US fund market, S&P 500 index by 0,07% and amounted to 2 107,40 and Nasdaq by 0,12% and constituted to 5 098,94.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index not changed and made 6 753,75 points, French CAC-40 up by 0,29% and made 5 047,24 points and the German DAX increased by 0,20% to 11 539,66 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,62% and made 1 146,70 USD. Euro rate to USD reduced by 0,58% and made 1,0938.