The results achieved this year have created favorable preconditions for the formulation of next year's budget, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, said during today's plenary session of parliament while discussing the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

According to her, the development strategy implemented under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has helped preserve the resilience of the national economy.

"Over the past 10 months, the state budget has been executed with a surplus of 4.8 billion manats (just over $2.8 billion). As of the end of October, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves amounted to nearly $89 billion, which is approximately 20 times higher than the country's external public debt," Gafarova said.

The speaker noted that one of the major achievements of the year has been the continuation of the Great Return program.

"As residential areas and infrastructure are restored, the number of families returning to their native lands continues to increase. Significant attention is also being paid to the social sector. Necessary measures are being taken to further improve people's welfare and increase their incomes. State budget revenues for next year are projected at 39.254 billion manats (almost $23.1 billion). This is 645 million manats (just over $379.4 million) more than the forecast for the current year. State budget expenditures will amount to 42.4 billion manats (approximately $25 billion), which is approximately 696 million manats (just over $409.4 million) higher than this year," she said.

Gafarova added that supporting economic growth and further strengthening social protection, particularly for vulnerable groups, remain among the key priorities of next year's budget expenditures.

"Strengthening the country's defense capabilities, ensuring the inviolability of its borders, modernizing the army's material and technical resources, and improving the service conditions and social welfare of military personnel will continue to remain in focus," she added.