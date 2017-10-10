Foreign websites offering crypto-currencies may be blocked in Russia

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Bank (Central Bank of Russia) called for restriction on foreign websites offering crypto-currencies.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the bank’s deputy governor Sergei Shvetsov said at the forum “Russian subsidiary financial instruments”.

“We regards all subsidiary financial instruments on crypto-currencies as a negative phenomenon and make efforts for their restriction. Moreover, we jointly work with Prosecutor General’s Office for blocking such foreign websites,” said S.Shvetsov.

Deputy governor said that for Russian citizens and businesses the usage of such financial instruments carries high risks: “Apart from that, we see that bitcoin is going beyond the payment means and turns into financial asset. There are people who want to make high profit from this financial asset in a short time and this may eventually lead to pyramid scheme. Russian Bank reviews risk-free opportunities for getting of crypto-currencies.”