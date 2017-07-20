Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan approach $ 40 bln

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of foreign currency reserves amounted to $39, 755 mln as of July 1, 2017.

Report informs, 87,51% or $34 790,9 mln accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and 12,49% or $4 964,1 mln for Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). In second quarter of this year foreign exchange reserves increased by 2 115,1 mln USD or 5,62%. In Fund's reserves an increase made 1 502,7 mln USD or 4,53%, while in Central Bank's reserves was 531,4 mln USD or 11,99%.

Last year, total foreign exchange reserves increased by 353,2 mln USD 0,9%. During the year Fund's foreign exchange reserves decreased by 408 mln. USD or 1,16%. Central Bank's reserves increased by 680,2 mln. USD or 15,88%.