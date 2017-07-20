 Top
    Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan approach $ 40 bln

    This figure increased over $ 2 bln in last 3 months

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of foreign currency reserves amounted to $39, 755 mln as of July 1, 2017.

    Report informs, 87,51% or $34 790,9 mln accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and 12,49% or $4 964,1 mln for Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). In second quarter of this year foreign exchange reserves increased by 2 115,1 mln USD or 5,62%. In Fund's reserves an increase made 1 502,7 mln USD or 4,53%, while in Central Bank's reserves was 531,4 mln USD or 11,99%.

    Last year, total foreign exchange reserves increased by 353,2 mln USD 0,9%. During the year Fund's foreign exchange reserves decreased by 408 mln. USD or 1,16%. Central Bank's reserves increased by 680,2 mln. USD or 15,88%.

    Fund's foreign currency reserves (mln $)
    		Central Bank's foreign currency reserves(mln $)
    		Azerbaijan's total foreign currency
    resources (mln $)
    01.07.201734 709,94 964,139 755,0
    01.04.201733 207,24 432,737 639,9
    01.01.201733 147,03 974,437 121,4
    01.10.201635 822,14 132,739 954,8
    01.07.201635 117,94 283,939 401,8
