Forecasts on revenues and expenditures in 2019 state budget increased

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Forecast on revenues of the 2019 state budget rose by AZN 251 million to AZN 23,168,000,000, while expenditues are estimated to be by AZN 410 million more to reach AZN 25,190,000,000, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said in the parliament while speaking about amendments to the state budget.

According to him, the revenues and expenditues will mainly grow through transfers of the State Customs Committee.

"The budget deficit is expected to increase by AZN 159 million to AZN 2,022,000,000. However, the ratio of the deficit to GDP will remain unchanged at 2.5%," the minister said.