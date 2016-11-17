Forecast: Official USD exchange rate to step over 1.71 AZN/USD tomorrow

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is expected to determine official exchange rate for US dollar at 1.7113 AZN/USD on November 18.

Report informs referring to bank circles, this was a closing rate of second session of today’s currency auction.

Notably, CBA doesn’t hold third session of auction in last period. That’s why closing limit of second session is expected to determine tomorrow’s exchange rate, which features 0.52% increase.

If 1.7113 AZN/USD will be historic high, exceeding today’s record 1,7024 AZN/USD.

Notably, all of $35 million USD offered in today’s bid were sold out.

Report’s expert group doesn’t exclude USD currency rate to step over 1.7120 AZN/USD limit.