Fitch: State debt to GDP ratio in Azerbaijan will be 24% in 2017

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Payment balance deficit ratio to GDP in Azerbaijan is expected to be 2.4% in 2017, 5% in 2018.

    Report informs, Paul Gamble, chief of Fitch sovereign rating group, told at today's 6th conference of the agency in Baku.

    According to agency, GDP growth in Azerbaijan will feature 0.2% in 2017, 1.7% in 2018. Inflation is expected to be at 9% this year and at 5% next year. Also ratio of state debt to GDP will make 24% in 2017, and 25.1% in 2018. 

