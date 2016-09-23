Financial Markets Control Chamber refutes

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Control Chamber commented on information in some media on proposal of privatization of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) through the issuance of bonds, allegedly made by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Rufat Aslanli.

According to the chamber, the information does not correspond to reality.

"Speech of Rufat Aslanli at the presentation of SOCAR bonds was presented to the public in a distorted form”, the chamber said.