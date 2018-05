Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Statistics Muhammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing diplomatic sources, the visit will take place on May 2-5.

During the visit, the Pakistani Minister plans to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and the Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov.

A wide range of bilateral issues will be discussed during the visit.

