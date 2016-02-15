Experts: Russia expects a series of economic shocks

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance of Russia 15 years of stagnation is expected in Russia, without structural reforms and rising oil prices.

Report informs referring to the newspaper "Vedomosti" at conservative scenario by the Ministry of Finance at average oil prices of 40 USD per barrel until 2030 Russia's economy will grow by 1-1.3% per year. On average, as noted, in the inertial variant economy grows by 0.8% per year. In general, over 15 years, the GDP will grow by 13 per cent - for comparison, the same amount it increased in 2011-2013. Real GDP will be restored to the level of the 2014 by 2020. In addition, real wages will return to the level of 2014 only in 10 years.