Exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan soar

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made $ 4 619,3 mln as of May 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the CBA, this amount is more by $ 186,6 mln or 4.2% compared to April 1.

In comparison with beginning of the year, CBA exchange reserves grew by $ 644,9 mln or 16,2%, while reserves up by $ 498,7 mln or 12.1% last year.