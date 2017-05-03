 Top
    Exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan soar

    This figure made $ 4 619,3 mln as of May 1
    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made  $ 4 619,3 mln as of May 1, 2017.

    Report informs citing the CBA, this amount is more by $ 186,6 mln or 4.2% compared to April 1.

    In comparison with beginning of the year, CBA exchange reserves grew by $ 644,9 mln or 16,2%, while reserves up by $ 498,7 mln or 12.1% last year. 

