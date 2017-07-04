 Top
    Foreign currency reserves of Central Bank slightly increased

    The figure made $ 4 964,1 mln as of June 1, 2017
    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made $ 4 964,1 mln as of June 1, 2017.

    Report informs citing the CBA, this is more by $ 138,7 mln or 2,9% compared to June 1.

    In comparison with beginning of 2017, CBA exchange reserves grew by $ 989,7 mln or 24,9%, while reserves up by $ 680,2 mln or 15,9% last year. 

