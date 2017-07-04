Foreign currency reserves of Central Bank slightly increased

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/74a976bc6afdac1eba318ac8ceee3049/83236742-3bb2-479b-aaf1-96a18218d74f_292.jpg

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made $ 4 964,1 mln as of June 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the CBA, this is more by $ 138,7 mln or 2,9% compared to June 1.

In comparison with beginning of 2017, CBA exchange reserves grew by $ 989,7 mln or 24,9%, while reserves up by $ 680,2 mln or 15,9% last year.