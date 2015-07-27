Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (27.07.2015)

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has decreased today by 0,02% and reached 1,0492 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,28% and amounted to 1,1547 manats. According to the information, the most change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat fell by 0,55% to 0,0181 manats.