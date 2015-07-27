Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (27.07.2015)

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has decreased today by 0,02% and reached 1,0492 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,28% and amounted to 1,1547 manats. According to the information, the most change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat fell by 0,55% to 0,0181 manats.
|1 USD
|1.0492 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.1547 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0180 AZN
|1 AUD
|0.7648 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1142 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0069 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.3124 AZN
|1 AED
|0.2856 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.0833 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.0899 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0427 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.1587 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.1690AZN
|1 DKK
|0.1547 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.4627AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1354AZN
|1 INR
|0.0164AZN
|1 GBP
|1.6290AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0078AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0036 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1224AZN
|1 CHF
|1.0924AZN
|1 ILS
|0.2749AZN
|1 CAD
|0.8054AZN
|1 KWD
|3.4658AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0056 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0167AZN
|100 LBP
|0.0696AZN
|1 MYR
|0.2751AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0646AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0554AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1340 AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1281AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0408 AZN
|1 PLN
|0.2785AZN
|1 SGD
|0.7662 AZN
|1 SAR
|0.2798 AZN
|1 SDR
|1.4615AZN
|1 TRY
|0.3827AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0333 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1675AZN
|1 TMT
|0.2999 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0477 AZN
|100 JPY
|0.8498AZN
|1 NZD
|0.6925 AZN
|1 XAU
|1133.9754 AZN
|1 XAG
|15.3236 AZN
|1 XPT
|1027.1668 AZN
|1 XPD
|646.3072 AZN
