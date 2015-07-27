 Top
    Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (27.07.2015)

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has decreased today by 0,02% and reached 1,0492 manats.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,28% and amounted to 1,1547 manats. According to the information, the most change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat fell by 0,55% to 0,0181 manats.

    1 RUR 0.0180 AZN
    1 AUD 0.7648 AZN
    1 ARS 0.1142 AZN
    100 BYR 0.0069 AZN
    1 BRL 0.3124 AZN
    1 AED 0.2856 AZN
    1 ZAR 0.0833 AZN
    100 KRW 0.0899 AZN
    1 CZK 0.0427 AZN
    100 CLP 0.1587 AZN
    1 CNY 0.1690AZN
    1 DKK 0.1547 AZN
    1 GEL 0.4627AZN
    1 HKD 0.1354AZN
    1 INR 0.0164AZN
    1 GBP 1.6290AZN
    100 IDR 0.0078AZN
    100 IRR 0.0036 AZN
    1 SEK 0.1224AZN
    1 CHF 1.0924AZN
    1 ILS 0.2749AZN
    1 CAD 0.8054AZN
    1 KWD 3.4658AZN
    1 KZT 0.0056 AZN
    1 KGS 0.0167AZN
    100 LBP 0.0696AZN
    1 MYR 0.2751AZN
    1 MXN 0.0646AZN
    1 MDL 0.0554AZN
    1 EGP 0.1340 AZN
    1 NOK 0.1281AZN
    100 UZS 0.0408 AZN
    1 PLN 0.2785AZN
    1 SGD 0.7662 AZN
    1 SAR 0.2798 AZN
    1 SDR 1.4615AZN
    1 TRY 0.3827AZN
    1 TWD 0.0333 AZN
    1 TJS 0.1675AZN
    1 TMT 0.2999 AZN
    1 UAH 0.0477 AZN
    100 JPY 0.8498AZN
    1 NZD 0.6925 AZN
    1 XAU 1133.9754 AZN
    1 XAG 15.3236 AZN
    1 XPT 1027.1668 AZN
    1 XPD 646.3072 AZN
