Exchange Rates of Central Bank (03.05.2016)

1 USD - 1.5066 AZN

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ 

CurrencyRate
1 US dollar1.5066
1 Euro1.7377
1 Russian ruble0.0232
  
