Exchange Rates of Central Bank (25.07.2018)

30° C Temperature
0.55
8 m/s
Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/
This post is also available in other languages:
Baku-2019 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival kicks off today
Azerbaijan marks 144th anniversary of national press
Document admission on students' transfer finalized
Azerbaijani police shift to enhanced mode of operation
Azerbaijan Defense Minister: “The most basic task assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is a high combat readiness”
Over 13% of voters cast their votes in Japan parliamentary elections ahead of time
How active are Azerbaijani citizens in Batumi's real estate market? - RESEARCH
President signs order on awarding winning athletes and their coaches
US to resume talks with Taliban
Mummified embryo found on board a plane at Madrid airport
President Ilham Aliyev received President of European Olympic Committees
Weather forecast for tomorrow announced in Azerbaijan
Leyla Abdullayeva: Australia unequivocally supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity
Galt&Taggart: GDP in Azerbaijan in 2018-2020 is 3.7 times higher than in Armenia
New management of Georgian opposition TV channel not to fire journalist for insulting Russian president
Four Iranian cargo ships stuck in Brazil without fuel
Azerbaijani oil price rises again
Georgian experts: Forces unfriendly to Georgia and Azerbaijan are behind the incident on the border
Lukashenko signs law to pardon 6,000 convicts
Iran: Stena Impero tanker crew to remain on board until the investigation is finalised
Latest news
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author