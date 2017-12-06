Exchange Rates of Central Bank (06.12.2017)

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar declined by 0,0001% and made 1,7 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,27% and made 2,0126 AZN.

Russian ruble increased by 0,34% and made 0,0289 AZN.