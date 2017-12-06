Exchange Rates of Central Bank (06.12.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/382ae80e82507f0b1dcd5efa85184101/4d6aad04-a2b7-4c88-bbe3-89bd39acfd9d_292.jpg
Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar declined by 0,0001% and made 1,7 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,27% and made 2,0126 AZN.
Russian ruble increased by 0,34% and made 0,0289 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.0126 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0289 AZN
