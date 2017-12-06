 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (06.12.2017)

    1 USD - 1.7 AZN

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar declined by 0,0001% and made 1,7 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,27% and made 2,0126 AZN.

    Russian ruble increased by 0,34% and made 0,0289 AZN. 

    1 USD 1.7 AZN
    1 EUR 2.0126 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0289 AZN
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi