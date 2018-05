Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ To date, Azerbaijan has received aid of 563 million Euro from the European Union. Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said.

According to him, the ministry is ready to support twinning projects: "As a part of the twinning program, planned to implement 43 projects, of which 24 have been completed, 9 are implemented, 10 at the stage of preparation."