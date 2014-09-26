Euro rates goes down in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Azerbaijan, the euro fell to 0,9998 AZN/EUR. Report informs, the last time the euro fell below parity with the AZN on November 15, 2012. Since that date, the highest rate of the euro against manat was observed on March 12 this year and made 1.0932 AZN:

During this period there was a change in the official exchange rate of the euro, which was the result of economic and political developments in Eurozone.

In general, the euro against manat changes in full accordance with the dynamics of the euro against dollar. So, now the euro against dollar is 1.2745 dollars, the last time there was such a low rate on November 14, 2012.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan translates fluctuations in the euro-dollar in a couple of euro-manat in order to preserve the stability of the dollar against manat. As a result, decrease (or increase) in the euro-dollar impact on the decrease (or increase) in the euro-manat. At the same time remains a complete stability of the dollar-manat. Thus, the dollar to manat in Azerbaijan is determined by the administrative method, while the euro - in line with the euro-dollar.