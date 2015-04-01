Euro rate to USD drop below 1,08

Baku.1 April. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31, at US fund markets Dow Jones index drop by 1,11% and made 17 776,12. S&P 500 index reduced by 0,88% and amounted to 2 067,89, and Nasdaq by 0,94% and constituted to 4 900,89 points.

Report informs, on March 31, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,72% and amounted to 6 773,04 points, the German DAX drop by 0,99% to 11 966,17 points and French CAC-40 by 0,98% and made 5 033,64 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,53% and amounted to 1 187,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,09% and made 1,0783.