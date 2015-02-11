Euro rate to US dollar makes 1,13

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10, at US fund markets Dow Jones index rose by 0,79% and made 17 868,76. S&P 500 index increased by 1,07% and amounted to 2 068,59 and Nasdaq decreased by 1,30% and constituted to 4 787,65.

Report informs, on February 10, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,12% to 6 829,13 points, the German DAX rose by 0,85% to 10 753,51 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,96% and made 4 695,65 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,47% and amounted to 1 237,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,2% and made 1,1297 (+0,2%).