Euro rate to US dollar increases again

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On April 30, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,08% and made 17 840,52. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,01% and amounted to 2 085,51 and Nasdaq by 1,64% and constituted to 4 941,43 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,21% and amounted to 6 960,63 points, the German DAX up by 0,19% and made 11 454,38 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,14% and made 5 046,49 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,80% and amounted to 1 181,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,87% and made 1,1209.