Euro rate to US dollar increases

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 27, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,67% and made 18 162,99. S&P 500 index increased by 0,92% and amounted to 2 123,48 and Nasdaq up by 1,47% and constituted to 5 106,59 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,21% and amounted to 7033,33 points, the German DAX up by 1,26% and made 11 771,13 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,95% and made 5 182,53 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,06% and amounted to 1 187,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,25% and made 1,0905.