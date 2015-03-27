Euro rate increased in world markets

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 126, at US fund markets Dow Jones index drop by 0,23% and made 17 678,23. S&P 500 index reduced by 0,24% and amounted to 2 056,15 and Nasdaq up by 0,27% and constituted to 4 863,36 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,37% and amounted to 6 895,33 points, the German DAX drop by 0,18% and made 11 843,68 points and French CAC-40 by 0,29% and made 5 006,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,27% and amounted to 1 202,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,04% and made 1,0888.