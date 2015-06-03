Euro increases by 2% in a day

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 2, at the US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,16% and made 18 011,94. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,10% and amounted to 2 109,60 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,13% and constituted to 5 076,52 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,36% and amounted to 6 928,27 points, the German DAX down by 0,94% and made 11 328,80 points and French CAC-40 down by 0,41% and made 5 004,46 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,40% and amounted to 1 192,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased (+2,12%) and made 1,1158.