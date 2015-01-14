Euro falls in world markets

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 13, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 0,15% and amounted to 17 613,68 points, S&P 500 decreased by 0,26% and made 2 023,03 and Nasdaq by 0,07% and made 4 661,50 points.

Report informs, on January 13, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,63% to 6 542,20 points, the German DAX by 1,63% to 9 941,00 points and French CAC-40 by 1,47% and 4 290,28 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,45% and amounted to 1 228,80 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1782 dollars (-0,2%).