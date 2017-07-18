Euro/dollar rate reaches the 14-month high

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ After two more members of the Republican Party of the United States opposed the implementation of reforms in the health care system, dollar's exchange rate against the currencies of the G-10 countries dropped to its lowest level in the last 14 months.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, speeches by senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran also influenced interest rates on government bonds, which declined on a par with the dollar. Notably, currently the exchange rate of the main currency pair EUR/USD has risen to a maximum since May 3, 2016 and amounted to 1.1530 USD/EUR.

Currency specialist at National Australia Bank Ltd. Rodrigo Catril believes that the expectations of the impact of health reforms on strengthening the dollar's position have declined markedly: "The dollar has already weakened in the short term, and in the fourth quarter we are waiting for positive news that will increase Fed’s rate in December".