Euro continues to fall

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, in the US stock market, the Dow Jones index fell by 0.29% and amounted to 18 232,02 points. S&P 500 fell by 0.22% to 2 126,06 points, while the Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%, to 5 089,36 points.

Report informs, in the European stock market, the FTSE 100 index climbed by 0.26% to 7 031,72 points, the German DAX decreased by 0.42% to 11 815,01 points, while the French CAC-40 fell by 0.07% amounting to 5 142,89 points.

This morning, on a COMEX gold price decreased by 0.07% per ounce amounting to 1 205,40 USD. The exchange rate of the euro against the dollar in the world market equaled to 1,1132 (-1,07%) said.