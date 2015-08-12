Euro and gold prices increase

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,21% and made 17 402,84. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,96% and amounted to 2 084,07 and Nasdaq down by 1,27% and constituted to 5 036,79 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,06% and amounted to 6 664,54 points, the German DAX down by 2,68% and made 11 293,65 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,86% and made 5 099,03 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,85% and amounted to 1 109,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,74% and made 1,1064.