Euro and gold prices down in markets

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 2,47% and made 16 466,30. S&P 500 index increased by 2,48% and amounted to 1 940,24 and Nasdaq up by 2,38% and constituted to 4 613,95 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,56% to 6 083,79 points, the German DAX up by 1,64% to 9 798,11 points and French CAC-40 increased by 2,19% to 4 417,02 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,40% and made 1 118,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0830 USD (-0,82%).