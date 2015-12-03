Euro and gold price decreased in markets

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 2, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,89% and made 17 729,68. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,10% and amounted to 2 079,51 and Nasdaq went down by 0,64% and constituted 5 123,22 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,40% to 6 420,93 points, the German DAX down by 0,63% to 11 190,02 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,18% to 4 905,76 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 1,56% and made 1 050,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0592 USD (-0,20%).