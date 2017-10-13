 Top
    Economic decline in Azerbaijan weakened

    The volume of Azerbaijan’s GDP in January-September of this year was 50,067 billion AZN© Report

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ 50,067 billion manat GDP was produced in Azerbaijan in January-September of this year. Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, that is 0,6% less compared to the same period of last year.

    The economic downturn in end of January-August months, of 2017 was 1,1%. In other words, the economic downturn in the country declined.

    In the reporting period the volume of GDP per capita declined by 1,6% and made 5 149,4 AZN.

    62,57% of GDP or 31 327,2 mln AZN share of it accounted for non-oil sector, it is up 2,5% compared with last year.

    56,58% or 28 329,4 mln AZN of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for the industrial sphere. This is 5,3% less compared to 2016. In January - September non-industrial products worth 6 704,2 mln AZN were produced in country, which is 3,1% more compared with the same period of last year. 

