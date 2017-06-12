Difference between buying and selling dollar in Azerbaijan fell to a minimum

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The difference between the rate of buying and selling dollars in commercial banks of Azerbaijan narrowed to a minimum after the devaluation of the national currency.

Report informs, now the highest dollar buying rate is 1.6900, the lowest selling rate is 1.6920 AZN / USD.

Notably Gunaybank OJSC buys dollar at highest rate, Silkway Bank OJSC sells at cheapest rate. Thus, the spread of the purchase-sale of the dollar narrowed to 0.12%.

Notably, the narrowing of the spread is related to the processes in the financial markets of Azerbaijan, in particular, the stability of the dollar rate observed in recent months.