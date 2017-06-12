Difference between buying and selling dollar in Azerbaijan fell to a minimum

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The difference between the rate of buying and selling dollars in commercial banks of Azerbaijan narrowed to a minimum after the devaluation of the national currency.
Report informs, now the highest dollar buying rate is 1.6900, the lowest selling rate is 1.6920 AZN / USD.
Notably Gunaybank OJSC buys dollar at highest rate, Silkway Bank OJSC sells at cheapest rate. Thus, the spread of the purchase-sale of the dollar narrowed to 0.12%.
Notably, the narrowing of the spread is related to the processes in the financial markets of Azerbaijan, in particular, the stability of the dollar rate observed in recent months.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
