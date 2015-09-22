Devaluation of national currency continues in Georgia

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Devaluation of the national currency of Georgia - GEL caused a stir in the local market.

Report informs, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said that the lari fell to its lowest level, the main phase of the crisis behind us and the situation is gradually stabilizing.

I.Garibashvili urged people not to panic and remain calm. The prime minister also accused the media of irresponsible statements about the exchange rate, which are harmful to the population of the country.

Depreciatation of lari began in November last year.Since the beginning of summer season, the lari has stabilized, but from mid-July decline resumed again when the dollar was 2.25 laris, and in August reached 2.30-2.35.In September, the lari against dollar was established at the level of 2,44 GEL / USD.