    Deputy Minister: "Major changes in the tax system will be made in autumn"

    Tax revenues from non-oil sector grew by 9%

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tax revenues from the oil sector in the first half of 2016 fell by 33.6%.

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov told reporters. 

    According to him tax revenues increased in non-oil sector: "In contrast to the oil sector, revenues from non-oil sector increased by 9.4%."

    In addition, revenues from the oil sector in the first half of 2016 was 21.8%, while from non-oil sector was 78.2%.

    The deputy minister said that there will be new changes in the tax system: "In autumn, major changes will be made in the tax system and they will come into force on January 1".

