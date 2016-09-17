Depositors of 9 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 257 mln AZN

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 9 commercial banks, licenses of which have been canceled this year.

Report was told in the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 257,178 mln. AZN.

Thus, so far Parabank OJSC depositors were paid 32,249 million AZN, Zaminbank insured depositors – 46,732 million AZN, Kredobank OJSC insured depositors – 16,852 million AZN, Dekabank OJSC insured depositors - 2,763 million AZN, Atrabank OJSC insured depositors – 12,176 million AZN, Caucasian Development Bank insured depositors – 1,527 mln. AZN, Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC insured depositors - 24,091 million AZN, Gencebank OJSC insured depositors – 925,7 thousand AZN, Texnikabank OJSC insured depositors - 119,863 million AZN.