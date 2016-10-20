Depositors of 10 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 498 million AZN

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 498,126 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32,82 million manat, Zaminbank – 50,977 million manat, Kredobank – 18,07 million manat, Dekabank - 2,876 million manat, Atrabank - 14 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.876 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 969 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,977 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 232,469 mln. manat.