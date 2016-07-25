Dekabank will continue its activity as a non-bank credit organization

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dekabank, license of which has been eliminated by the Financial Markets Control Chamber last week, has decided to continue its activity as a non-bank credit organization.

Report was told by the Chairman of the Board of the bank Ismail Aliyev.

According to him, the issue has already been agreed between the shareholders of Dekabank and the Chamber: "At the moment we are working on liquidation of the bank. In accordance with the decision of the court, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund was appointed as a liquidator of Dekabank. After completion of these works and fulfillment of the obligations, we will act as a non-bank credit organization."

Notably, Dekabank is functioning since 1992. Its share capital amounted to 52,767 mln. AZN.

Notably, earlier Parabank OJSC has decided to stay on the market as a non-bank credit organization.