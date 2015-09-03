Deflation reduced in Azerbaijan in August

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of food products in Azerbaijan in August decreased by 0.3%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - by 0.1%, non-food prices rose by 0.1%.In general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services decreased by 0.1% in comparison with the previous month.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting month the prices for buckwheat, beef and mutton, butter, sugar, bananas, apples, pears, grapes, watermelon, melon, cucumber, peppers, eggplant, potatoes decreased.

Prices for rice, wheat flour, pasta, chicken, fish products, eggs, vegetable oil, lemon, cabbage, greens, green beans, beets, carrots, garlic, onions, green and black tea increased.