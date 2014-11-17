David Cameron: "New crisis threatens global economy"

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ New global financial crisis threatens world economy. Report informs British Prime Minister David Cameron, stated in an article on the results of the G20 summit in Brisbane, published on the website of the newspaper The Guardian.

"Six years after the financial collapse brought the world to its knees, red lights again flashing on the remote control of the global economy," says the head of the British government.

"Meeting of G20 in Brisbane helped me to understand that in Britain we must remain committed to the long-term economic plan," concludes Cameron, bearing in mind the policy of fiscal austerity and spending to reduce the budget deficit.

The British prime minister stressed that he considers that policy to stimulate the economy through the expansion of public spending and increasing debt is wrong.

David Cameron sayd in his article that the economic recovery observed in the UK, proves the correctness of the course of his government.

However, he warned that the British economy may be affected by the growing negative trends in the global economy.