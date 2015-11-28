Gold and Euro reduced in markets

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 27, at the stock markets Dow Jones index reduced by 0,08% to 17 798,49 points, S&P 500 up by 2 090, 11 points, Nasdaq up by 0,22% to 5 127,52 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,28% and amounted to 6 375,15 points, the German DAX down by 0,24% and made 11 293,76 points and French CAC-40 down by 0,32% and made 4 930,14 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,26% and amounted to 1 056,20 USD.

Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,16% and made 1,0593.