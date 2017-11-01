Croatia plans to adopt euro in 2020

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Croatia that will chair the European Union (EU) in 2020, plans to switch to euro by that time.

Report informs referring to the Haberler, stated the Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković.

Prime minister said that Croatia that will chair the EU according to an order of rotation in 2020, will gain a global trust in policy and economy by switching to the euro.

Andrej Plenković who addressed the conference entitled “Strategy of euro adoption in Croatia” said the main aim of the youngest state of EU is to join the Schengen area and eurozone.

Prime minister told a conference that by adopting the euro, Croatia will attract more tourists and investors while they will not face currency risk.