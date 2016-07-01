Compulsory car insurance market in Azerbaijan increased by 6%

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, information system of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) has been registered 84,292 contracts on compulsory insurance of civil liability of car owners.

Report informs referring to the BCI, 12,707 contracts on vehicles registered abroad and imported to Azerbaijan for transit purposes. During the period, amount of insurance payments under standard and border security contracts made 6.7 mln. AZN.

The number of insurance contracts increased by 7.5% compared to June 2015, and amounts of premiums - by 5.6%. The average monthly premium in June went up compared with April by 5.1% and amounted to 79.5 AZN.