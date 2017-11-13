Chaos hits crypto-currency market

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sharp fluctuations have started on global crypto-currency market.

Report informs referring to the Vestifinance.ru, Bitcoin price chart (BTC) in yesterday auctions (bitcoin transaction are also held on Sundays) decreased from historical high record level by 30% to $5,500. But Bitcoin Cash (BCH) increased on November 11 from $ 650 to $ 2,790 on November 13, in other words, it hiked 4.3-fold.

Currently, BTC costs $ 6,200, while BCH equals to $ 1,200. Analytical Group of Report News Agency states that sharp fluctuations seen on bitcoin prices pursue the purpose to mislead small investors.

It is predicted that the prices will go down below the current level.