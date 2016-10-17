Chairman of Standard Insurance dismissed

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Standard Insurance OJSC Board of Directors (BoD), Aydin Rahmanov has been dismissed.

Report informs, the company's website declares.

No appointment made to the post. Currently, deputy chairman Kamran Baghirov serves as an acting chairman.

Notably, Standard Insurance has been acting since 2002. Its authorized capital is 11 mln AZN. 100% owner is AB Standard CJSC.