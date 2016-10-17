 Top
    Chairman of Standard Insurance dismissed

    Currently, deputy chairman serves as an acting chairman

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Standard Insurance OJSC Board of Directors (BoD), Aydin Rahmanov has been dismissed.

    Report informs, the company's website declares.

    No appointment made to the post. Currently, deputy chairman Kamran Baghirov serves as an acting chairman.

    Notably, Standard Insurance has been acting since 2002. Its authorized capital is 11 mln AZN. 100% owner is AB Standard CJSC. 

